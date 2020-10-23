DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 AGM Chair and CEO address
23 October 2020
2020 AGM Chair and CEO address
Dexus releases the attached Chair and CEO address for the Dexus Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being held today at 2.00pm (AEDT).
The full ASX release including the presentation is available on www.dexus.com
The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed by using the following link:
Dexus 2020 Annual General Meeting
Chair's address
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm Richard Sheppard, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited.
I would like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we are presenting from today, and we pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I would also like to extend that respect and welcome to any First Nations people who are joining our meeting today.
On behalf of the Dexus Board, I appreciate your understanding of the changes we have made to the meeting format. It is pleasing to see that Australia has made great progress in containing the spread of the virus. We have high hopes that next year we will be able to connect with you in person at our 2021 AGM.
I'll table my appointment as Chair of today's meeting and open the meeting.
I will start today's presentation by looking at the scale of our business.
Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups and is a leader in the Australian office market. We have $32 billion of properties under management, $16.5 billion of which is owned directly on balance sheet with the remainder invested in office, industrial, retail and healthcare properties that are managed on behalf of our third party capital partners.
