DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 AGM Chair and CEO address 23-Oct-2020 / 05:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

23 October 2020

2020 AGM Chair and CEO address

Dexus releases the attached Chair and CEO address for the Dexus Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being held today at 2.00pm (AEDT).

The full ASX release including the presentation is available on www.dexus.com

The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed by using the following link:

https://agmlive.link/DXS20

___________________________________________________

Dexus 2020 Annual General Meeting

Chair's address

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm Richard Sheppard, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

I would like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we are presenting from today, and we pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I would also like to extend that respect and welcome to any First Nations people who are joining our meeting today.

On behalf of the Dexus Board, I appreciate your understanding of the changes we have made to the meeting format. It is pleasing to see that Australia has made great progress in containing the spread of the virus. We have high hopes that next year we will be able to connect with you in person at our 2021 AGM.

I'll table my appointment as Chair of today's meeting and open the meeting.

I will start today's presentation by looking at the scale of our business.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups and is a leader in the Australian office market. We have $32 billion of properties under management, $16.5 billion of which is owned directly on balance sheet with the remainder invested in office, industrial, retail and healthcare properties that are managed on behalf of our third party capital partners.