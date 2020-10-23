 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 AGM Chair and CEO address

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.10.2020, 05:02  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 AGM Chair and CEO address

23-Oct-2020 / 05:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

23 October 2020

2020 AGM Chair and CEO address

Dexus releases the attached Chair and CEO address for the Dexus Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is being held today at 2.00pm (AEDT).

The full ASX release including the presentation is available on www.dexus.com

The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed by using the following link:

https://agmlive.link/DXS20


___________________________________________________

Dexus 2020 Annual General Meeting

Chair's address

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm Richard Sheppard, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

I would like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we are presenting from today, and we pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I would also like to extend that respect and welcome to any First Nations people who are joining our meeting today.

On behalf of the Dexus Board, I appreciate your understanding of the changes we have made to the meeting format. It is pleasing to see that Australia has made great progress in containing the spread of the virus. We have high hopes that next year we will be able to connect with you in person at our 2021 AGM.

I'll table my appointment as Chair of today's meeting and open the meeting.

I will start today's presentation by looking at the scale of our business.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups and is a leader in the Australian office market. We have $32 billion of properties under management, $16.5 billion of which is owned directly on balance sheet with the remainder invested in office, industrial, retail and healthcare properties that are managed on behalf of our third party capital partners.

Seite 1 von 9
Dexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-News: Equistone verkauft Group of Butchers an Parcom
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger fuel cell stacks for logistics centers and ports
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG erzielt positives Ergebnis und bleibt auf Wachstumskurs im ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Brennstoffzellenstacks von ElringKlinger in Logistikzentren und Häfen
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Appointment of the Board of Directors
EQS-News: Dolly+ macht Logistik mit Hilfe von IoT sicherer
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2020 portfolio quarterly update
20.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus and HWPF to acquire state-of-the-art healthcare development

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
653
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
19.10.20
14.116
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
19.10.20
30
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das
19.10.20
182
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
15.10.20
14
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022