 

Current PSPS Update Restoration to Continue Friday Morning with a Goal of Restoring Power to Essentially All 31,000 Customers by the End of the Day

By late Friday (Oct. 23), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) expects to restore power to essentially all the 31,000 PG&E customers in seven counties who are affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that began on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

PG&E turned off the power to these customers, the majority living in Shasta, Butte and Tehama counties, to protect their safety and the safety of their communities because of strong, windy weather that elevated the risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California. Due to changing weather conditions Wednesday evening, PG&E was able to decrease customer impact by another 16% than previously estimated, removing about 6,000 customers and eight counties from the scope.

PG&E meteorologists forecast that the strongest winds will subside Friday morning, enabling crews to begin patrolling power lines (by air, vehicle and on foot) to ensure that no damage or hazards exist before those lines can be re-energized and those customers restored. PG&E expects all customers who can receive service will be back in power by 10 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, PG&E meteorologists are monitoring an additional potential wind event due to arrive Sunday. Although it’s still three days away and weather conditions can rapidly change, it has the potential to be a larger scale event than the PSPS event that began Wednesday, Oct. 21. Tomorrow, the company plans to begin notifications two days in advance of the event for potentially impacted customers indicating the possibility of another power shutoff for safety Sunday morning.

“Our crews have been patrolling lines in helicopters, in vehicles, and on foot today and will continue into Friday in order to safely restore customers’ power as soon as possible. We know that being without power represents a hardship, especially for customers who might have to lose power a second time within a week. We are making every effort to restore power by Friday at latest so that our customers can run their appliances, recharge their devices and do what’s needed before the power potentially goes off again on Sunday morning,” said Mark Quinlan, a PG&E senior director and incident commander for the PSPS events.

