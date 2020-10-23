 

PDF Solutions to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on November 5, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the "PDF Solutions' Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call.”  The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until December 4, 2020. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call (855) 859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 8383879. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, Design-for-Inspection, DFI, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts:    
Adnan Raza Sonia Segovia Joe Diaz
Chief Financial Officer IR Coordinator Lytham Partners, LLC
(408) 516-0237 (408) 938-6491 (602) 889-9700
adnan.raza@pdf.com sonia.segovia@pdf.com pdfs@lythampartners.com

