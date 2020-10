Verkkokauppa.com decided on the fourth and final installment of the quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that a dividend of EUR 0.055 per share (up to EUR 2,478,582.15 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 27 October 2020. The dividend will be paid on 3 November 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 31 March 2020, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.162 per share. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise or the possible changes in the rules and regulations of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend three times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board will make a separate resolution on the distribution of dividends. The company will separately publish announcements of such Board resolutions.

Following today’s resolution on the distribution of dividends, the Company does not have any valid authorizations for distribution of dividends.

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.