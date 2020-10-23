Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings

Gosselies, Belgium, 23 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 16 October 2020 indicating that the shareholdings held by S.R.I.W. SA (Société Régionale d’Investissement de Wallonie) and its subsidiary Sofipôle SA (Société Wallonne pour le Financement des Infrastructures des Pôles de Compétitivité) have crossed below the threshold of 10%.

The notification dated 16 October 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: S.R.I.W. SA & Sofipôle SA

Transaction date: 12 October 2020

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 12,069,287

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights S.R.I.W. SA 344,530 344,530 2.85% Sofipôle SA 903,139 778,139 6.45% Total voting rights held by S.R.I.W and Sofipôle 1,247,669 1,122,669 9.30%

·Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: The Walloon Region holds 99.43% of S.R.I.W. SA which controls 60% of the shares of Sofipôle SA.

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a, diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.