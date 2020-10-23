Group revenues reached €10,374 million (-8.2%) in the quarter. At constant exchange rates and perimeter 1 , the decrease would have been -3.2%.

The Group sold 806,320 vehicles in the third quarter, down 6.1%.

September showed a positive momentum, particularly marked in Europe, where Group’s sales were up 8% in a market up 3%.

With ZOE sales up more than 150% in the third quarter, the Group is on track to meet its CAFE 2 targets for 2020.

High level order book at September 30, 2020, up 60% while inventories are at a low point after a 22% decline compared to September 30, 2019.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, declared: "This third quarter highlights the change in our commercial policy, which now focuses on profitability rather than volumes. Our EV performance, our E-TECH hybrid models which have been very well received, our liquidity reserves and our positive spirit give us confidence in the Group's ability to start its recovery."



COMMERCIAL RESULTS: THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

The third quarter of 2020 is marked by a recovery in the trend of the global automobile market, with a 4.0% drop compared with a 28% decline in the first half of the year.

Groupe Renault sold 806,320 vehicles during the quarter, down 6.1% compared with the third quarter of 2019. The Renault brand is strengthening its leadership in electric vehicles and accelerating the launch of the E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid line-up in Europe. The Group stepped up its policy of price discipline during the quarter.

In Europe

In a European market down 5.0%, the Group maintained its good momentum, with 405,223 units sold in the third quarter (-2.9%). Market share increased by 0.2 points to 10.3%.

Sales of the Renault brand rose 0.8% thanks to the success of Clio, Captur and ZOE, which are each leaders in their respective categories.

Sales of the Dacia brand were down 9.9% mainly due to a high comparison base in the third quarter of 2019.

Electric vehicles: ZOE leader in a growing market

The Renault brand is the European leader in electric vehicles in a market up 107.2%. ZOE is the best-selling electric vehicle, with sales up 157.4% to more than 27,000 units over the quarter.

The good level of orders taken for the hybrid and full electric vehicles reinforce the Group's ability to meet its CAFE3 targets for 2020.

Outside Europe

Group sales were down 9.0%, mainly impacted by a 50.9% drop of sales in Brazil due to the strong fall of the market and a change in the commercial policy favoring profitability over volumes.

In Russia, Groupe Renault’s second largest market, LADA was up 4.5% over the quarter in a market up 3.7%. Groupe Renault is the leader with 28.8% market share, driven by LADA Granta and LADA Vesta, the two best-selling vehicles on the market.

In Turkey, in a market experiencing a very strong recovery (+178.0%), Groupe Renault increased its sales by 131.1% in the third quarter compared with 2019.

THIRD QUARTER REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR

In the third quarter of 2020, Group revenues reached €10,374 million (-8.2% compared to last year).

At constant exchange rates and perimeter4, Group revenues would have decreased by 3.2%.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €8,948 million, down 7.4%. This decrease is mainly explained by a drop in volumes (-6.8 points), partly due to inventory adjustments.

Sales to partners dropped by 3.3 points explained by lower vehicles and components production for our partners.

The currency effect was negative 4.2 points stemming from the Group’s exposure to emerging markets.

The price effect, positive +5.5 points, came from increases to cover currency devaluations and our pricing discipline policy.

The product mix effect was positive 1.1 points and mainly reflected the increase in ZOE sales.

The "other" effect had a positive contribution of 0.3 points.

AVTOVAZ contribution to Group revenues amounted to €663 million in the quarter, down 16.2%, after taking into account a negative exchange rate effect of €153 million. At constant exchange rates, AVTOVAZ contribution would have been up 3.2%.

Mobility Services contributed €5 million to third-quarter 2020 revenues.

Sales Financing (RCI Banque) posted revenues of €758 million in the third quarter, down 10.1% compared to 2019.

The Automotive activity at September 30, 2020 held €15.2 billion of liquidity reserves which include the €5 billion credit facility agreement benefiting from the guarantee of the French State of which €3 billion euros have been drawn down by the end of September 2020. Liquidity reserves were down €1.6 billion from June 30, mainly due to the seasonality of working capital requirements and debt repayments. Nonetheless, Groupe Renault should achieve a positive Automotive operational free cash flow for the second half of the year.

GROUPE RENAULT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

(€ million) 2020 2019 Change

2020/2019 Q1 Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 8,591 10,916 -21.3 % AVTOVAZ 701 767 -8.6 % Mobility Services 6 - +++ Sales Financing 827 844 -2.0 % Total 10,125 12,527 -19.2 % Q2 Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 7,136 13,875 -48.6 % AVTOVAZ 388 790 -50.9 % Mobility Services 3 - +++ Sales Financing 773 858 -9.9 % Total 8,300 15,523 -46.5 % Q3 Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 8,948 9,662 -7.4 % AVTOVAZ 663 791 -16.2 % Mobility Services 5 - +++ Sales Financing 758 843 -10.1 % Total 10,374 11,296 -8.2 % 9 months YTD Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 24,675 34,453 -28.4 % AVTOVAZ 1,752 2,348 -25.4 % Mobility Services 14 - +++ Sales Financing 2,358 2,545 -7.3 % Total 28,799 39,346 -26.8 %





GROUPE RENAULT’S TOP 15 MARKETS YEAR-TO-DATE SEPTEMBER 2020

Year-to-date 09-2020 Volumes* PC+LCV

market

share (in %) (in %) 1 FRANCE 382,916 26.4 2 RUSSIA 324,526 29.6 3 GERMANY 137,973 6.2 4 CHINA 113,483 0.7 5 ITALY 107,050 10.0 6 BRAZIL 90,202 7.0 7 TURKEY 86,859 17.6 8 SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS 86,146 12.2 9 SOUTH KOREA 73,581 5.4 10 UNITED KINGDOM 60,083 4.1 11 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 50,045 11.7 12 INDIA 49,532 2.8 13 ROMANIA 40,237 40.2 14 MOROCCO 35,308 41.1 15 POLAND 35,064 10.5

* 2020 Q3 (sales), excl Twizy



TOTAL GROUP’S SALES PC+LCV BY REGION

Q3 Ytd end of September Regions 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % France 140,382 136,645 +2.7 382,916 516,099 -25.8 Europe* (Excl France) 264,841 280,818 -5.7 646,505 972,653 -33.5 France + Europe Total 405,223 417,463 -2.9 1,029,421 1,488,752 -30.9 Africa Middle East India Pacific 87,573 99,376 -11.9 238,330 317,353 -24.9 Eurasia 207,309 189,758 +9.2 504,776 536,030 -5.8 Americas 63,464 109,342 -42.0 177,291 315,109 -43.7 China 42,751 42,389 +0.9 113,540 132,138 -14.1 Total Excl France + Europe 401,097 440,865 -9.0 1,033,937 1,300,630 -20.5 World 806,320 858,328 -6.1 2,063,358 2,789,382 -26.0

* Europe = European Union (exclude France, Romania, Bulgaria) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Serbia and Balkan states

TOTAL SALES BY BRAND

Q3 Ytd end of September 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change

% RENAULT PC 403,420 428,120 -5.8 1,027,513 1,436,733 -28.5 LCV 80,160 93,198 -14.0 216,683 309,635 -30.0 PC+LCV 483,580 521,318 -7.2 1,244,196 1,746,368 -28.8 RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS PC 16,373 21,621 -24.3 69,515 55,084 +26.2 DACIA PC 147,194 159,612 -7.8 342,964 526,474 -34.9 LCV 8,084 10,335 -21.8 23,506 35,716 -34.2 PC+LCV 155,278 169,947 -8.6 366,470 562,190 -34.8 LADA PC 101,863 100,867 +1.0 249,704 294,192 -15.1 LCV 4,580 3,433 +33.4 9,463 9,190 +3.0 PC+LCV 106,443 104,300 +2.1 259,167 303,382 -14.6 ALPINE PC 351 1,101 -68.1 1,050 3,948 -73.4 JINBEI&HUASONG PC 347 2,622 -86.8 1,587 7,037 -77.4 LCV 42,951 37,419 +14.8 111,856 111,373 +0.4 PC+LCV 43,298 40,041 +8.1 113,443 118,410 -4.2 GROUPE RENAULT PC 670,545 713,943 -6.1 1,701,850 2,323,468 -26.8 LCV 135,775 144,385 -6.0 361,508 465,914 -22.4 PC+LCV 806,320 858,328 -6.1 2,063,358 2,789,382 -26.0

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

1 In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.







2 CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy







