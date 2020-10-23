× Artikel versenden

Wereldhave N.V. Trading update Q3 2020

Key items EPRA EPS 2020 outlook raised to € 1.90 - 2.10Q3 leasing above market rent for the third quarter in a rowShopping center occupancy stable at 95%Rent collection shows strong improvement with 82% for Q2 and 93% for Q3Enhanced liquidity by …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.