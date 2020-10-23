 

Bone Therapeutics SA Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 07:00  |  74   |   |   

REGULATED INFORMATION


Gosselies, Belgium, 23 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company established to address unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares on 8 October 2020 following the conversion of convertible bonds issued in the private placements on 7 March 2018 and 28 April 2020. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 21 August 2020 EUR 6,059,582
Total number of shares with voting rights on 21 August 2020 11,859,871
Total number of new shares issued on 8 October 2020 209,416


Total amount of share capital on 8 October 2020 EUR 6,166,384
Total number of shares with voting rights on 8 October 2020 12,069,287
Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 8 October 2020 12,069,287
Total number of attributed warrants 133,055
Total number of convertible bonds outstanding 1,602
Total number of bond warrants and bond subscription commitments outstanding 2,035
Total number of shares with voting rights that could be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants, the bond warrants and bond subscription commitments, and the conversion of the convertible bonds 2,956,553 (1)

(1)

  • 133,055 shares could be issued following the exercise of the 133,055 attributed warrants.
  • 272,663 shares could be issued following the exercise and conversion of the 2 convertible bonds and 240 bond warrants outstanding, issued in the private placement on 7 March 2018. The conversion is based on the conversion price of EUR 2.2189 (92% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 8 October 2020).
  • 1,979,407 shares could be issued following the exercise and conversion of 1,795 bond subscription commitments outstanding, issued in the private placement on 28 April 2020. The conversion is based on the conversion price of EUR 2.2671 (94% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 8 October 2020).
  • 571,428 shares could be issued following the conversion of the 1,600 convertible bonds outstanding, issued in the private placement on 6 May 2020. The conversion is based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.

Seite 1 von 4
Bone Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the ...
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Bone Therapeutics SA: Transparency notification received from S.R.I.W. SA and Sofipôle SA
20.10.20
Bone Therapeutics reaches 50% treated patients in ongoing JTA-004 Phase III pivotal knee osteoarthritis study
14.10.20
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in Phase IIa study in lumbar spinal fusion
12.10.20
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
05.10.20
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
51
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien