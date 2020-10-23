REGULATED INFORMATION





Gosselies, Belgium, 23 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company established to address unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares on 8 October 2020 following the conversion of convertible bonds issued in the private placements on 7 March 2018 and 28 April 2020. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 21 August 2020 EUR 6,059,582 Total number of shares with voting rights on 21 August 2020 11,859,871 Total number of new shares issued on 8 October 2020 209,416



