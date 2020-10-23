Bone Therapeutics SA Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 23.10.2020, 07:00 | 74 | 0 |
REGULATED INFORMATION
Gosselies, Belgium, 23 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company established to address unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares on 8 October 2020 following the conversion of convertible bonds issued in the private placements on 7 March 2018 and 28 April 2020. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.
|Total amount of share capital on 21 August 2020
|EUR 6,059,582
|Total number of shares with voting rights on 21 August 2020
|11,859,871
|Total number of new shares issued on 8 October 2020
|209,416
|Total amount of share capital on 8 October 2020
|EUR 6,166,384
|Total number of shares with voting rights on 8 October 2020
|12,069,287
|Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 8 October 2020
|12,069,287
|Total number of attributed warrants
|133,055
|Total number of convertible bonds outstanding
|1,602
|Total number of bond warrants and bond subscription commitments outstanding
|2,035
|Total number of shares with voting rights that could be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants, the bond warrants and bond subscription commitments, and the conversion of the convertible bonds
|2,956,553 (1)
(1)
- 133,055 shares could be issued following the exercise of the 133,055 attributed warrants.
- 272,663 shares could be issued following the exercise and conversion of the 2 convertible bonds and 240 bond warrants outstanding, issued in the private placement on 7 March 2018. The conversion is based on the conversion price of EUR 2.2189 (92% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 8 October 2020).
- 1,979,407 shares could be issued following the exercise and conversion of 1,795 bond subscription commitments outstanding, issued in the private placement on 28 April 2020. The conversion is based on the conversion price of EUR 2.2671 (94% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 8 October 2020).
- 571,428 shares could be issued following the conversion of the 1,600 convertible bonds outstanding, issued in the private placement on 6 May 2020. The conversion is based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0