 

Beter Bed Holding records strong sales growth of 30.6% in Q3 2020

Highlights

  • Q3 sales amount to € 57.3 million with strong contribution from both Benelux and New Business; like-for-like order intake in Q3 grew by 35.9%.    
  • Order intake in Benelux in Q3 (+33.7% like-for-like) and New Business (+55.8% like-for-like) resulting in YTD increase in overall order intake of +27.1% like-for-like.
  • Online sales up 80.1% in Q3, leading to a channel share of 13.4% and YTD performance of 13.8%.
  • High order intake results in record level order book of € 27.7 million (up 60.4% vs. 30 September 2019).
  • Strong performance New Business with significantly improved sales at Sängjätten and continued significant growth in the B2B channel at DBC. 
  • Strengthened financial position with conversion outstanding shareholder loan as communicated in July.

19.10.20
Beter Bed Holding's wholesale division DBC International signs contract with leading Asian bedding company to expand international sales

21.10.20
42
Germany causes a disappointing first half for Beter Bed Holding