 

Equinor ASA Change of CFO at Equinor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 07:00  |  56   |   |   

Executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Lars Christian Bacher resigns from his position at Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) with effect from 1 November 2020. Bacher will remain employed with the company until 31 May 2021.

Svein Skeie has from the same date been appointed acting executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will, by virtue of this position, be a member of Equinor’s corporate executive committee, reporting to the chief executive officer.

“After almost 30 years of exciting challenges at Equinor, it is time to look ahead at new opportunities outside the company. I am thankful for the interesting roles that the company has given me over the years,” says Lars Christian Bacher.

“I want to thank Lars Christian for his strong contribution to the development and management of Equinor. Lars Christian has through his career successfully delivered in his important operative leadership roles both on the Norwegian continental shelf and internationally. As a member of the corporate executive committee for more than eight years, first as the head of the international business, and in the past two years as CFO, he has helped shape and strengthen the company. I have greatly appreciated our close collaboration, and wish Lars Christian all the best for the future,” says Eldar Sætre, president and chief executive officer of Equinor.

“I also want to use this opportunity to welcome Svein to the corporate executive committee. With his long-standing experience from the CFO area and other leadership positions in the company, he is highly respected both in and outside Equinor,” says Sætre.

Joining Equinor in 1991 Lars Christian Bacher has held a number of leadership positions, including as offshore installation manager on the Norne and Statfjord fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). He has been senior vice president for Gullfaks operations, and subsequently for the Tampen area. Bacher was in charge of the merger process for the offshore installations of Norsk Hydro and Equinor. He was senior vice president and country manager for Equinor’s Canadian operations, until he in September 2012 was appointed executive vice president for Development & Production International (DPI). He has been CFO since 1 August 2018. Bacher will be available for the company until 31 May 2021.

Skeie comes from the position as senior vice president for CFO performance management and control.

Since joining Equinor in 1996, Skeie has held several leadership positions within finance, business development and economic analysis, including as senior vice president for CFO Finance, and vice president for international business development, project execution and economic analysis.

Skeie has a master’s in agronomy from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU) and has a business degree in finance from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Equinor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the ...
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
16.10.20
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
02.10.20
3 Topaktien für unter 20 US-Dollar

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.20
38
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)