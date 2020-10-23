 

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)

23.10.2020   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.1614 £    21.3634
Estimated MTD return      1.58 %      1.43 %
Estimated YTD return      5.51 %      3.52 %
Estimated ITD return    141.61 %    113.63 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.70 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -26.74 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.79 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

