 

Bufab Group Interim Report January - September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 07:30  |  52   |   |   

Healthy growth and strong increase in profit. Strong cash flow.

Third quarter of 2020

  • Net sales rose by 13 percent to SEK 1,181 million (1,044). Organic growth
    was +1 percent and order intake was higher than net sales
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 61 percent to SEK 142 million (89) and the operating margin to 12.1 percent (8.5)
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 190 million (122)
  • Earnings per share rose to SEK 2.46 (1.57)
  • The cost savings programme of SEK 100 million delivered according to plan

January-September 2020

  • Net sales rose by 9 percent to SEK 3,518 million (3,223). Organic growth
    was -10 percent and order intake was in line with net sales
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 16 percent to SEK 361 million (311) and the operating margin to 10.2 percent (9.6)
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 391 million (255)
  • Earnings per share rose to SEK 6.01 (5.72)

The Group in brief (for definitions, see page 20)

  Quarter 3    D Jan-Sep D 12-months
rolling 		Full year
SEK million 2020 2019   % 2020 2019 % 2019/20 2019
Order intake 1,219 1,042   17 3,528 3,206 10 4,676 4,354
Net sales 1,181 1,044   13 3,518 3,223 9 4,643 4,348
Gross profit 320 279   15 929 886 5 1,226 1,183
% 27.1 26.7     26.4 27.5   26.4 27.2
Operating expenses -178 -191   -7 -568 -575 -1 -792 -799
% -15.0 -18.3     -16.2 -17.8   -17.1 -18.4
Operating profit (EBITA) 142 89   61 361 311 16 433 384
% 12.1 8.5     10.2 9.6   9.3 8.8
                   
Profit after tax 91 59   55 223 214 5 262 253
Earnings per share, SEK 2.46 1.57   57 6.01 5.72 5 7.04 6.75
