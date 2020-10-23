Bufab Group Interim Report January - September 2020
Healthy growth and strong increase in profit. Strong cash flow.
Third quarter of 2020
- Net sales rose by 13 percent to SEK 1,181 million (1,044). Organic growth
was +1 percent and order intake was higher than net sales
- Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 61 percent to SEK 142 million (89) and the operating margin to 12.1 percent (8.5)
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 190 million (122)
- Earnings per share rose to SEK 2.46 (1.57)
- The cost savings programme of SEK 100 million delivered according to plan
January-September 2020
- Net sales rose by 9 percent to SEK 3,518 million (3,223). Organic growth
was -10 percent and order intake was in line with net sales
- Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 16 percent to SEK 361 million (311) and the operating margin to 10.2 percent (9.6)
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 391 million (255)
- Earnings per share rose to SEK 6.01 (5.72)
The Group in brief (for definitions, see page 20)
|Quarter 3
|D
|Jan-Sep
|D
|
12-months
rolling
|Full year
|SEK million
|2020
|2019
|%
|2020
|2019
|%
|2019/20
|2019
|Order intake
|1,219
|1,042
|17
|3,528
|3,206
|10
|4,676
|4,354
|Net sales
|1,181
|1,044
|13
|3,518
|3,223
|9
|4,643
|4,348
|Gross profit
|320
|279
|15
|929
|886
|5
|1,226
|1,183
|%
|27.1
|26.7
|26.4
|27.5
|26.4
|27.2
|Operating expenses
|-178
|-191
|-7
|-568
|-575
|-1
|-792
|-799
|%
|-15.0
|-18.3
|-16.2
|-17.8
|-17.1
|-18.4
|Operating profit (EBITA)
|142
|89
|61
|361
|311
|16
|433
|384
|%
|12.1
|8.5
|10.2
|9.6
|9.3
|8.8
|Profit after tax
|91
|59
|55
|223
|214
|5
|262
|253
|Earnings per share, SEK
|2.46
|1.57
|57
|6.01
|5.72
|5
|7.04
|6.75
