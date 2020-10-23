DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 Annual General Meeting results 23-Oct-2020 / 07:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

23 October 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Dexus advises the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 23 October 2020.

The following resolutions were passed on a poll:

Resolution 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Resolution 2 Grant 2020 long-term incentive performance rights to the Chief Executive Officer

Resolution 3.1 Approval of an Independent Director - Patrick Allaway

Resolution 3.2 Approval of an Independent Director - Richard Sheppard

Resolution 3.3 Approval of an Independent Director - Peter St George

Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are attached to this release. Please find the full release available at www.dexus.com

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.



For further information please contact:

Investors

David Yates

Executive General Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1424

+61 418 861 047

david.yates@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com