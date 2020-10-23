 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 Annual General Meeting results

2020 Annual General Meeting results

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

23 October 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Dexus advises the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 23 October 2020.

The following resolutions were passed on a poll:

Resolution 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Resolution 2 Grant 2020 long-term incentive performance rights to the Chief Executive Officer

Resolution 3.1 Approval of an Independent Director - Patrick Allaway

Resolution 3.2 Approval of an Independent Director - Richard Sheppard

Resolution 3.3 Approval of an Independent Director - Peter St George

Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are attached to this release.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
David Yates
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1424
+61 418 861 047
david.yates@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

