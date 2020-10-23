 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 22 October 2020 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 14,814 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 6.75p per share.

Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 532,049 Ordinary Shares representing 1.10% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)

  		Name

  		Robert Sutcliffe

 
2 Reason for the notification
a)

  		Position/status

  		Chairman
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

  		Initial
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
b)

  		LEI

 

  		2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each
   
Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92
   
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

  		Purchase
c)

  		Price(s) and volume(s)        
    Price(s) Volume(s)  
    6.75p 14,814  
         
d)
Seite 1 von 2
DXS International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Uxin Launches Proprietary Used Car Rating System
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding