Director/PDMR Shareholding

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 22 October 2020 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 14,814 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 6.75p per share.

Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 532,049 Ordinary Shares representing 1.10% of the issued share capital of the Company.