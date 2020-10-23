Director/PDMR Shareholding
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing
The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 22 October 2020 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 14,814 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 6.75p per share.
Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 532,049 Ordinary Shares representing 1.10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|
1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robert Sutcliffe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44
|
4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each
|Identification code
|ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|
c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.75p
|14,814
|
d)
