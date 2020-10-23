 

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Poland closing - EGM date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 08:00  |  62   |   |   

Charenton-le-Pont, 23 October 2020

  • Finalization of the sale of activities in Poland to United Beverages S.A.
  • Conclusion of a new current account advance with COFEPP to meet its immediate cash requirements
  • Announcement of the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting for a Capital Increase

FINALIZATION OF THE SALE OF ACTIVITIES IN POLAND TO UNITED BEVERAGES S.A.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces today the finalization of the sale of all of the shares of MBWS Polska and Polmos Lancut to United Beverages S.A. group following the lifting of all conditions precedent.

As announced on July 16th 2020, this agreement is part of MBWS' strategic plan to review its activities with regard to their capacity to generate long-term value within the Group. The acquisition by United Beverages S.A. will give these entities the critical size required for a sustainable profitable business.

The two groups will now be pursuing their cooperation through in particular a distribution agreement with United Beverages S.A. for MBWS products in Poland.

It is reminded that, in accordance with the agreement signed, the payment of the sale price is made in several instalments. Taking into account the net financial debt related to the divested business, the cash impact for MBWS is negative in the short term and remains very limited in the long term.

CONCLUSION OF A NEW CURRENT ACCOUNT ADVANCE WITH COFEPP

Following the reimbursement by MBWS of certain financial debts related to the Polish activities that allowed the lifting of the above-mentioned conditions precedent and to allow the Company to continue as a going concern, the latter entered into a new current account advance with COFEPP for a principal amount of €8.2 million (remunerated at the annual capitalized rate of EURIBOR 3 months with a floor at zero + 425 bps) to be paid in three successive installments of €3 million, €3 million and €2.2 million, respectively by the end of October, by the end of November and before the completion of the Capital Increase (as defined below) (the "Poland Advance"). The Poland Advance will be made available to MBWS France pursuant to a current account advance entered into on the very same day between MBWS and MBWS France. This Poland Advance is secured by a first rank pledge of receivables granted by MBWS to the benefit of COFEPP relating to the current account receivables resulting from the sums made available to MBWS France by MBWS, which are themselves secured by a second rank pledge on the William Peel brand granted by MBWS France to the benefit of MBWS. It may either be converted in whole or in part into ordinary shares within the framework of the completion of the Capital Increase, or, if not capitalized, be reimbursed, if applicable, with the proceeds of the cash subscriptions to the Capital Increase by shareholders other than COFEPP.

Seite 1 von 4
Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Uxin Launches Proprietary Used Car Rating System
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
14.10.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: MBWS announces the proposed acquisition of Moncigale by GRANDS VINS JC BOISSET
30.09.20
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: 2020 First Half Results