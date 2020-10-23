Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announces today the finalization of the sale of all of the shares of MBWS Polska and Polmos Lancut to United Beverages S.A. group following the lifting of all conditions precedent.

As announced on July 16th 2020, this agreement is part of MBWS' strategic plan to review its activities with regard to their capacity to generate long-term value within the Group. The acquisition by United Beverages S.A. will give these entities the critical size required for a sustainable profitable business.

The two groups will now be pursuing their cooperation through in particular a distribution agreement with United Beverages S.A. for MBWS products in Poland.

It is reminded that, in accordance with the agreement signed, the payment of the sale price is made in several instalments. Taking into account the net financial debt related to the divested business, the cash impact for MBWS is negative in the short term and remains very limited in the long term.

CONCLUSION OF A NEW CURRENT ACCOUNT ADVANCE WITH COFEPP

Following the reimbursement by MBWS of certain financial debts related to the Polish activities that allowed the lifting of the above-mentioned conditions precedent and to allow the Company to continue as a going concern, the latter entered into a new current account advance with COFEPP for a principal amount of €8.2 million (remunerated at the annual capitalized rate of EURIBOR 3 months with a floor at zero + 425 bps) to be paid in three successive installments of €3 million, €3 million and €2.2 million, respectively by the end of October, by the end of November and before the completion of the Capital Increase (as defined below) (the "Poland Advance"). The Poland Advance will be made available to MBWS France pursuant to a current account advance entered into on the very same day between MBWS and MBWS France. This Poland Advance is secured by a first rank pledge of receivables granted by MBWS to the benefit of COFEPP relating to the current account receivables resulting from the sums made available to MBWS France by MBWS, which are themselves secured by a second rank pledge on the William Peel brand granted by MBWS France to the benefit of MBWS. It may either be converted in whole or in part into ordinary shares within the framework of the completion of the Capital Increase, or, if not capitalized, be reimbursed, if applicable, with the proceeds of the cash subscriptions to the Capital Increase by shareholders other than COFEPP.