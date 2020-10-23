 

AB INVL Baltic Farmland unaudited results and factsheet for 9 months of 2020

For 9 months of 2020, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the AB INVL Baltic Farmland group was EUR 267 thousand and the revenue was EUR 460 thousand (for 9 months of 2019 consolidated net profit was EUR 247 thousand, revenue was EUR 453 thousand).

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, had revenue of EUR 460 thousand and a net profit of EUR 267 thousand in the first three quarters of this year. Compared to the same period last year, the company’s revenue grew 1.5%, while its net profit increased 8.1%.

The company’s equity at the end of September this year was EUR 13.387 million, or EUR 4.15 per share. Equity per share increased 9.25% from a year earlier, also accounting for dividends that were paid out.

“Favourable weather conditions in 2020 led to a bigger grain harvest in Lithuania, so there’s dominant mood of optimism in the agricultural sector. We for our part view the situation in agriculture as stable and continue seeking to ensure the effective management of assets,” said Justė Gumovskienė, the director of INVL Farmland Management, which is the administrator of INVL Baltic Farmland’s land.

According to the operating forecasts for this year, INVL Baltic Farmland plans to get revenue of EUR 652 thousand and earn a consolidated net profit of EUR 390 thousand. The company’s revenue in the first three quarters of the year was 70.6% of the full-year forecast, while its net profit was 68.5% of the amount forecast for the year. Excluding the effect of provisions for receivables in the reporting period, the net profit figure would be 77.7% of the full-year forecast.

The operating forecasts assume that during this year the value of the company’s land holdings will not change, there will be no land purchase or sale transactions, and there will be no changes in provisions for receivable amounts or impact of tenant debts on the size of the administration fee.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own nearly 3 thousand hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com

