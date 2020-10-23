 

Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006299/en/

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces today that it is strengthening its partnership with Telefónica and Geotab, in line with its objective to progressively deploy its Connected Cars program. Europcar Mobility Group already had 44,000 connected cars in 2019 and aims to connect all of its fleet by 2023, as part of its “Connect” roadmap.

Telefónica and Geotab: a strategic choice for Europcar Mobility Group

Through this partnership, Geotab and Telefónica will provide the Group with seamless access to engine data, driving behavior and GPS location including insights into: distances travelled, mileage, speed, acceleration, fuel level, accident detection, etc. As a key component of Europcar Mobility Group’s Connected Cars program, this data will be processed to help improve customer experience and optimize business applications and internal processes such as fleet inventory management, vehicle delivery and collection, vehicle maintenance, vehicle return and more.

Europcar Mobility Group can count on Telefónica in-house capabilities and elite partners to guarantee the delivery of the most innovative, reliable and secured solutions backed by the scale of a world-class operator. Over 20 million connected devices are part of the growing Telefónica IoT connectivity Kite Platform. Telefónica provides managed connectivity services across the world with best in class service levels underpinned by a team of dedicated experts working around the clock.

"As a leading mobility service company, Europcar Mobility Group sees technology as a strong enabler of both operational excellence and value creation. We chose Telefonica and Geotab for their agile, service-oriented solutions, their cutting-edge mobility and fleet management technologies as well as their international coverage”, declared Olivier Baldassari, Chief Countries & Operations Officer of Europcar Mobility Group.

"We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Europcar Mobility Group, supporting them in their digital transformation process with our IoT and Big Data solutions. Thanks to our expertise, we have been able to come up with an ad hoc, scalable solution." said Gonzalo Martín-Villa, Global Director of IoT and Big Data at Telefónica Tech.

