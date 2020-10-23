 

16,000th PONSSE forest machine completed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 09:04  |  41   |   |   

HELSINKI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16,000th PONSSE forest machine was completed in the end of September at Ponsse's factory in Vieremä, Finland. The PONSSE Ergo harvester delivered to Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A. (CENIBRA) will operate at eucalyptus plantations in Brazil to meet the needs of local pulp production.

"Ponsse has worked in close cooperation with Cenibra since 2014 in extremely difficult slope conditions in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. This cooperation has given our R&D valuable information about wood harvesting needs in steep slope conditions. As a result of this co-operation we have been able to develop our products to meet the customer's needs even better. I would like to thank Cenibra for the excellent partnership so far. I would also like to thank Ponsse personnel that have made all this possible in Brazil," says Marko Mattila, Sales, Service and Marketing Director, Ponsse Plc

PONSSE ERGO HARVESTER FOR DEMANDING SLOPE CONDITIONS

PONSSE Ergo is the best-selling Ponsse forest machine globally. The eight-wheeled Ergo to be delivered to Cenibra in Brazil is equipped with a PONSSE C5 crane, a PONSSE H7 Euca harvester head and the PONSSE Synchrowinch solution. The machine is a powerful combination, enabling sustainable and effective harvesting in demanding slope environments.

PONSSE FULL SERVICE

"The PONSSE Full-Service concept is very well linked to our view to be close to our customers and develop our products together with our customers. We have developed strong PONSSE Full-Service concept for Brazil based on our customers feedback and internal benchmarking with Ponsse's Uruguay, Russia and China operations, says Fernando Campos, Managing Director of Ponsse Latin America.

"Ponsse established a subsidiary in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, in 2006. Our team in Brazil consists of 248 people divided between five different locations in the country. During 2021, we will double our staff in Brazil with the new Full-Service agreement.  I would like to thank our customers for their confidence and loyalty, and special thanks to our local team," Campos continues.

50 YEARS OF CTL SUCCESS

16,000th forest machine was completed during Ponsse's 50th anniversary. Ponsse has always worked together with its customers to develop the best forest machines in the world. The world's best forest machines and supporting services are not only the more effective, flexible and reliable option, but also a powerful combination, enabling sustainable harvesting all over the world. We have dedicated five decades to the manufacturing, sale, maintenance and R&D of effective and environmentally friendly cut-to-length (CTL) forest machines.

For future information, please contact

Marko Mattila, Sales, Service and Marketing Director, Ponsse Plc,

Tel. +358 40 0596297, marko.mattila@ponsse.com

Fernando Campos, Managing Director, Ponsse Latin America, Brazil

Tel.  +55 11 99425.8152, fernando.campos@ponsse.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/16-000th-ponsse-forest-machine-completed,c3221672

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-16k-ergo-brazil-d,c2841840

Ponsse 16k Ergo Brazil D

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-16k-ergo-brazil-rinne2,c28 ...

Ponsse 16k Ergo Brazil rinne2



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Smart Robots Market worth $23.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cloud-based Contact Center Market worth $36.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size Worth USD 19.90 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.0%: Emergen Research
Employee Benefits Provider Vivup Partners With Earnd To Introduce The Potential Of On-Demand Pay To ...
Lexogen Introduces LUTHOR 3' mRNA-Seq Library Prep Kit for Ultra-Low Input and Single-Cell ...
Swedish Stirling in process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier
Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches Alma Hybrid, the First and Only Device of Its Kind - ...
Sam Smith and Spotify Team Up with POWSTER To Launch Immersive Augmented Reality Experience for New Single: "Diamonds"
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease