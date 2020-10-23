DFDS’ outlook for 2020 raised by higher freight volumes

DFDS’ outlook for 2020 has improved further as freight volumes in Q3 have developed more positively than expected. In most parts of DFDS’ freight network both the ferry and the logistics activities have performed above expectations.

The continued tightening of travel restrictions have, on the other hand, reduced the number of passengers in Q3 below expectations. Activity levels are expected to remain low in Q4.

The positive development for the freight activities has more than offset the lower performance of the passenger activities.

The outlook for freight volumes is expected to remain robust through Q4 and EBITDA before special items is therefore raised from DKK 2.2-2.5bn to DKK 2.5-2.7bn in 2020.

DFDS’ Q3 2020 interim report is as previously announced expected to be released on 12 November 2020.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97





