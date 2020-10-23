 

DFDS’ outlook for 2020 raised by higher freight volumes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 09:11  |  22   |   |   
Company announcement no. 21
 
  • EBITDA outlook raised from DKK 2.2-2.5bn to DKK 2.5-.2.7bn for 2020

  • Uncertainty remains very high and significant changes to outlook assumptions may still occur in the rest of the year.


DFDS’ outlook for 2020 has improved further as freight volumes in Q3 have developed more positively than expected. In most parts of DFDS’ freight network both the ferry and the logistics activities have performed above expectations.

The continued tightening of travel restrictions have, on the other hand, reduced the number of passengers in Q3 below expectations. Activity levels are expected to remain low in Q4.

The positive development for the freight activities has more than offset the lower performance of the passenger activities.

The outlook for freight volumes is expected to remain robust through Q4 and EBITDA before special items is therefore raised from DKK 2.2-2.5bn to DKK 2.5-2.7bn in 2020.

DFDS’ Q3 2020 interim report is as previously announced expected to be released on 12 November 2020.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment


DFDS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Uxin Launches Proprietary Used Car Rating System
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...