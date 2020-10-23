F-Secure Corporation Financial reporting schedule for 2021
F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 23 October 2020, 10.30 EEST
F-Secure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2021
During the year 2021, F-Secure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:
- Financial Statement Release 2020 and Annual Report 2020, February 10, 2021
- Interim report January-March 2021, April 29, 2021
- Half year financial report January-June 2021, July 15, 2021
- Interim report January-September 2021, October 21, 2021
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 14:00 EET. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com
