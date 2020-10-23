 

Update on preparation of proposals for Company to commence a VCT winding up period (Correction)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 09:29  |  52   |   |   

Chrysalis VCT plc
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
23 October 2020

Update on preparation of proposals for Company to commence a VCT winding up period (Correction)

The announcement released by the Company at 7am today contained an error in respect of the updated buyback price. The buyback price should be 39.6p per share and not 36.6p as original stated.  The full text of the corrected announcement is as follows:

On 21 August 2020, the Company announced that the Board was preparing formal proposals to be put to Shareholders for approval for the Company to commence a formal VCT winding up period and to put the Company into Members’ Voluntary Liquidation.

The Company also announced its intention to cease undertaking any share buyback once these proposals were published by the Company.

The Board now expects the proposals to be published by the Company on or around 30 October 2020. Accordingly, the board does not expect the Company to undertake any further share buybacks after this date.

Full details of the proposals and the General Meeting will be included in the circular that the Company will send to all shareholders.

The Company also announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 September 2020 stood at 52.8p per share.  This value will be used as the basis for any further share buybacks that the Company undertakes. The Company has previously announced that, until the above proposals are published, it intends to  buy back shares that become available in the market at a discount of approximately 25% to the latest published NAV (now equivalent to 39.6p per share).


Chrysalis VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Update on preparation of proposals for Company to commence a VCT winding up period
30.09.20
Total voting rights
29.09.20
Transaction in Own Shares