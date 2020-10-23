 

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RWS Holding plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 10:01  |  76   |   |   

     FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:  

Investec Bank plc

 
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		 

RWS Holdings plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

  		 

Investec is Joint Advisor and Joint Broker to RWS Holdings plc
 d) Date dealing undertaken:  

22nd October 2020

 
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

  		Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

  		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
 

Ordinary
Shares 		 

Purchases 		 

281,046 		 

565.5 		 

560
 

Ordinary
Shares 		 

Sales 		 

284,918 		 

565.5 		 

560

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
   
Seite 1 von 3
Investec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:08 Uhr
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL Plc
22.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL Plc
22.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RWS Holding plc
21.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RWS Holding plc
21.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL plc
20.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL plc
20.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RWS Holding plc
19.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL plc
19.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - RWS Holding plc
16.10.20
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL plc *Amendment TD 14/10/20