 

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the third quarter of 2020

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2020.The webinar is scheduled for 30 October 2020 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English.


The webinar will be hosted by Karl Heino Brookes, Chairman of the Management Board, and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Kristi Ojakäär after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar to tuuli.sokmann@tvesi.ee.


To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2765785620009401613 . The registration will be open until 30 October at 10:00 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.


Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube account.


Tuuli Sokmann
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2275
tuuli.sokmann@tvesi.ee


