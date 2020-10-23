AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the third quarter of 2020



AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2020.The webinar is scheduled for 30 October 2020 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English.



The webinar will be hosted by Karl Heino Brookes, Chairman of the Management Board, and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Kristi Ojakäär after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar to tuuli.sokmann@tvesi.ee .