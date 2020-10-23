DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, unveils key promotional strategies to drive ecommerce growth this holiday season. As advertisers finalize their efforts to drive engagement and sales in Q4, DMS offers an insightful collection of thought leadership and best practices articles to guide optimal decision-making for holiday digital advertising strategies across various market segments with the publication of the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook.
Preparing brands for success this holiday season, DMS curated articles from their library of thought leadership content for the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook to help digital advertisers optimize their campaigns to align with evolving consumer expectations, behaviors and demands. The DMS ebook covers a variety of actionable tips and strategies, including:
- Consumer behaviors brands can leverage to scale 2020 holiday ecommerce sales
- How to evolve ecommerce advertising strategies to align with consumer demands
- Preparing for the 2020 holiday season amidst COVID-19
- Leveraging shopping trends to drive holiday ecommerce sales
“We believe the 2020 holiday season promises to be unlike any other, but in order to truly capitalize on this year’s opportunities, ecommerce brands cannot only rely on past strategies – but must adapt for the current market environment and consumer sentiment,” said Lily Trevisanut, executive vice president of operations for DMS. “Brands, retailers and ecommerce destinations that adjust and align their digital advertising strategies with the evolving needs and mindsets of consumers will reap rewards.”
Ecommerce sales were up 44.5% during Q2, compared to the same period last year, as more consumers embraced digital experiences to avoid crowds and in-person transactions, and ecommerce sales are expected to end the year up 32.4% compared to 2019. DMS believes that the growth of ecommerce will lead the charge for the 2020 holiday season. As consumers continue limiting their brick-and-mortar shopping trips, ecommerce will likely become the primary place for holiday gift browsing and buying.
