DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers, unveils key promotional strategies to drive ecommerce growth this holiday season. As advertisers finalize their efforts to drive engagement and sales in Q4, DMS offers an insightful collection of thought leadership and best practices articles to guide optimal decision-making for holiday digital advertising strategies across various market segments with the publication of the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook.

Preparing brands for success this holiday season, DMS curated articles from their library of thought leadership content for the 2020 Holiday Season: Consumer Mindsets & The Growth Of Ecommerce ebook to help digital advertisers optimize their campaigns to align with evolving consumer expectations, behaviors and demands. The DMS ebook covers a variety of actionable tips and strategies, including: