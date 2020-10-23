 

DGAP-News Noratis AG issues 5.50 % corporate bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.10.2020, 11:02  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Noratis AG issues 5.50 % corporate bond

23.10.2020 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Noratis AG issues 5.50 % corporate bond

- Subscription period starting on 26.10.2020 and scheduled until 09.11.2020

- Noratis corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million

- Inflow of funds for further profitable expansion of the residential portfolio in Germany

- Strong anchor shareholder Merz Real Estate accompanies expansion strategy

Eschborn, 23 October 2020 - The Management Board of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) with an interest rate of 5.50 % p. a. and a volume of up to EUR 50 million. The subscription period within the framework of the public offer in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg starts on 26.10.2020 and is scheduled to run until 09.11.2020 (12.00 pm), save a preliminary closing or extension.

The Noratis corporate bond with a term of 5 years is issued in denominations of EUR 1,000. Subscription orders may be placed, amongst other things, through the subscription functionality "DirectPlace" of Deutsche Börse AG (from 27 October 2020, 9 am, onwards). In addition, a private placement of the bond is made with institutional investors in other European jurisdictions. The inclusion of the bond in the stock exchange trading in the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 11.11.2020. The Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner is ICF BANK AG from Frankfurt. The corresponding securities prospectus for the corporate bond 2020/2025 of Noratis AG has been approved today by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF. Moreover, the Federal German Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin as well as the Austrian Financial Markets Supervisory Authority FMA have been notified.

Seite 1 von 5
Noratis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und CSEM verlängern Zusammenarbeit für die gemeinsame Entwicklung von neuartigen ...
DGAP-News: Equistone verkauft Group of Butchers an Parcom
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 AGM Chair and CEO address
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for Q3-2020
EQS-News: Dolly+ macht Logistik mit Hilfe von IoT sicherer
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG begibt 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe (deutsch)
11:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG begibt 5,50 % Unternehmensanleihe
19.10.20
DGAP-DD: Noratis AG deutsch
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis intends to issue a corporate bond // Successful as a portfolio developer of residential property
05.10.20
Noratis: Neue Anleihe kommt
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis beabsichtigt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe: Erfolgreich als Bestandsentwickler von Wohnungen (deutsch)
05.10.20
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis beabsichtigt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe: Erfolgreich als Bestandsentwickler von Wohnungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:52 Uhr
289
Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale