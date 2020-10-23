NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Noratis AG issues 5.50 % corporate bond
23.10.2020 / 11:02

Noratis AG issues 5.50 % corporate bond

- Subscription period starting on 26.10.2020 and scheduled until 09.11.2020

- Noratis corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million

- Inflow of funds for further profitable expansion of the residential portfolio in Germany

- Strong anchor shareholder Merz Real Estate accompanies expansion strategy

Eschborn, 23 October 2020 - The Management Board of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) with an interest rate of 5.50 % p. a. and a volume of up to EUR 50 million. The subscription period within the framework of the public offer in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg starts on 26.10.2020 and is scheduled to run until 09.11.2020 (12.00 pm), save a preliminary closing or extension.

The Noratis corporate bond with a term of 5 years is issued in denominations of EUR 1,000. Subscription orders may be placed, amongst other things, through the subscription functionality "DirectPlace" of Deutsche Börse AG (from 27 October 2020, 9 am, onwards). In addition, a private placement of the bond is made with institutional investors in other European jurisdictions. The inclusion of the bond in the stock exchange trading in the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled for 11.11.2020. The Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner is ICF BANK AG from Frankfurt. The corresponding securities prospectus for the corporate bond 2020/2025 of Noratis AG has been approved today by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority CSSF. Moreover, the Federal German Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin as well as the Austrian Financial Markets Supervisory Authority FMA have been notified.