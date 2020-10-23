 

RÄTTELSE DELÅRSRAPPORT JULI -SEPTEMBER 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 11:00  |  52   |   |   

I pressmeddelandet för Delårsrapport Juli – September 2020 som släpptes 2020-10-23 kl 08:40 saknades PDF-bilaga för delårsrapporten. I detta pressmeddelande bifogas delårsrapporten.

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020

POSITIVE EBITDA CONFIRMS BUSINESS EFFORTS

THIRD QUARTER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 14.2 (15.5), a decrease with MSEK 1.3 / 9 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK 0.6 (-3.1), an increase with MSEK 3.7
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -0.9 (-4.9), an increase with MSEK 4.0
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK 0.4 (-4.2), an increase with MSEK 4.7
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (-0.19)

JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 38.9 (43.8), a decrease with MSEK 5.0 / 11 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -5.2 (-11.4), an increase with MSEK 6.2
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -10.2 (-16.1), an increase with MSEK 5.9
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -7.6 (-13.3), an increase with MSEK 5.7
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.22 (-0.59)
    Jul-Sep 2020 Jul-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Dec 2019
Net sales, kSEK   14 183 15 529 38 861 43 818 58 639
EBITDA, kSEK   600 -3 137 -5 194 -11 386 -20 823
Operating profit/loss, kSEK   -888 -4 876 -10 212 -16 096 -27 336
Profit/loss for the period, kSEK   429 -4 242 -7 550 -13 290 -23 662
Result per share, SEK   0,01 -0,19 -0,22 -0,59 -0,70

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Axfood is up and running with Westpay’s payment solution.
  • Positive trend, additional orders from key customers, value 3 MSEK.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

  • Westpay expands its business model to reach more customers.
  • Bedege and Westpay sign agreement and make overall offering stronger, available and scalable.
  • Westpay strengthen in Norway and expand their reach in the Nordic market.
  • Strategy expansion continues, Westpay sign agreement with more POS Partners.

Download Interim report July – September 2020

For more information about significant events: www.westpay.se/investor-relations

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 23 October 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above. 

Attachments


Westpay Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein ...
Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
Spirit Airlines Unveils All-New Free Spirit Loyalty Program with the Fastest Way to Earn Rewards ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:40 Uhr
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020
21.10.20
STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH MORE POS PARTNERS.
20.10.20
WESTPAY STRENGTHEN IN NORWAY AND EXPAND THEIR REACH IN THE NORDIC MARKET.
15.10.20
BEDEGE AND WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT AND MAKE OVERALL OFFERING STRONGER, AVAILABLE AND SCALABLE.
08.10.20
WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS MODEL TO REACH MORE CUSTOMERS