RÄTTELSE DELÅRSRAPPORT JULI -SEPTEMBER 2020
I pressmeddelandet för Delårsrapport Juli – September 2020 som släpptes 2020-10-23 kl 08:40 saknades PDF-bilaga för delårsrapporten. I detta pressmeddelande bifogas delårsrapporten.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JULY - SEPTEMBER 2020
POSITIVE EBITDA CONFIRMS BUSINESS EFFORTS
THIRD QUARTER 2020
- Net sales totalled MSEK 14.2 (15.5), a decrease with MSEK 1.3 / 9 %
- EBITDA was MSEK 0.6 (-3.1), an increase with MSEK 3.7
- Operating profit/loss was MSEK -0.9 (-4.9), an increase with MSEK 4.0
- Profit/loss after tax was MSEK 0.4 (-4.2), an increase with MSEK 4.7
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (-0.19)
JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2020
- Net sales totalled MSEK 38.9 (43.8), a decrease with MSEK 5.0 / 11 %
- EBITDA was MSEK -5.2 (-11.4), an increase with MSEK 6.2
- Operating profit/loss was MSEK -10.2 (-16.1), an increase with MSEK 5.9
- Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -7.6 (-13.3), an increase with MSEK 5.7
- Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.22 (-0.59)
|Jul-Sep 2020
|Jul-Sep 2019
|Jan-Sep 2020
|Jan-Sep 2019
|Jan-Dec 2019
|Net sales, kSEK
|14 183
|15 529
|38 861
|43 818
|58 639
|EBITDA, kSEK
|600
|-3 137
|-5 194
|-11 386
|-20 823
|Operating profit/loss, kSEK
|-888
|-4 876
|-10 212
|-16 096
|-27 336
|Profit/loss for the period, kSEK
|429
|-4 242
|-7 550
|-13 290
|-23 662
|Result per share, SEK
|0,01
|-0,19
|-0,22
|-0,59
|-0,70
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER
- Axfood is up and running with Westpay’s payment solution.
- Positive trend, additional orders from key customers, value 3 MSEK.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
- Westpay expands its business model to reach more customers.
- Bedege and Westpay sign agreement and make overall offering stronger, available and scalable.
- Westpay strengthen in Norway and expand their reach in the Nordic market.
- Strategy expansion continues, Westpay sign agreement with more POS Partners.
Download Interim report July – September 2020
For more information about significant events: www.westpay.se/investor-relations
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 23 October 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.
Attachments
- Pressrelease_20201023_Rättelse - Interim_report_Westpay_3Q20
- Interim report Westpay July - September 2020
