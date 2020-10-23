F-Secure to publish Interim Report January-September 2020 on October 29, 2020

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Q3/2020 interim report for the period January-September 2020 on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at approximately 08.00 EET.

F-Secure’s CEO Samu Konttinen will present the results in a webcast starting at 12.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following F-Secure are invited to the webcast at Hotel Kämp Symposion, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors .

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



