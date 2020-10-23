 

Mårten Bjellerup is Debt Office’s new Chief Economist

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020   

The Swedish National Debt Office has appointed Mårten Bjellerup as the new Chief Economist and Head of Economic Analysis, effective immediately.

“Mårten’s extensive expertise and broad experience make him a valuable asset to the management team. We are very pleased that Mårten has accepted the role as Chief Economist and head of the Economic Analysis department,” says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Debt Office.

Mårten Bjellerup has worked with economic analysis at the Debt Office since 2014 and was most recently Head of Forecasting. His previous work experience includes positions at the Ministry of Finance and the Riksbank. Since April, he has been Acting Chief Economist and head of the Economic Analysis department. Mårten has a PhD in Economics.

“The Debt Office has a crucial role within multiple areas that include economic forecasts, debt management, and financial stability. I very much look forward to contributing to the continuous development of our analysis work at the agency,” says Mårten Bjellerup.

The Economic Analysis department has approximately 12 employees. It provides analytical support to the Debt Office’s different areas of operation and is responsible for the agency’s economic forecasts. The primary emphasis of the analytical support is within macroeconomic and financial analysis as well as financial stability analysis.

