Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market worth $10.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Carton, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serialization), Type (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aerosol), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market size is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry is driven by the rapidly growing generic and biopharmaceutical markets, growth in OTC drug sales, rising need for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals market, and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging and stringent norms against counterfeiting.

Primary packaging equipment accounted for the largest share in the market in the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. In 2019, the primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The main function of primary packaging is to restrict climatic, chemical, or biological hazards that cause deterioration. The rising need for the aseptic filling and sealing of drug molecules into sterile containers and the increasing demand for parenteral vials and prefillable syringes are supporting the growth of this segment.

Liquid packaging equipment expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. In 2019, the liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by solid and semi-solid packaging equipment segments. The largest share can be attributed to the wide range of applications of liquid pharmaceutical dosage as they can be administered via either the oral or the parenteral route. Their palatability makes them a product of choice for geriatric and pediatric patients.