 

Can B Corp’s Director and CFO, Stanley Teeple, to Highlight the Company’s Latest Developments and Products on Stock Market Podcast

HICKSVILLE, NY, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce its Director and CFO, Stanley Teeple, has been invited by Stock Market Podcast for an interview.

In the podcast, Mr. Teeple will discuss the current state of Can B Corp, along with its subsidiaries, new product launches, its FDA approved medical device and its strong medical advisory team.

Mr. Teeple, Can B Corp.’s Director and CFO, stated, “Can B has had a very successful 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussing our progress, strategy, and products with Stock Market Podcast expands the investing public’s view and understanding of our corporate structure and direction for the future.”

The Company will put out a press release on Thursday October 29th, 2020 with the link to the podcast.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B is also an exclusive partner of the LifeGuard Brand in developing a line of consumer products. The Company is also launching Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high-quality CBD products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: CanBCorp.com

Twitter @CanBCorp

Instagram @canbcorp

Facebook @ Can B Corp

YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(646) 397-2309


