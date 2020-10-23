ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Up to $3 Million Private Placement Offering of Special Warrants

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) of special warrants of the Company (“ Special Warrants ”) at a price of $0.12 per Special Warrant, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Company has received subscriptions in excess of the minimum threshold of $1.5 million.

Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, without payment of any additional consideration by the holder, into one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months after Closing, subject to acceleration of the expiry date as described below. If at any time after the expiry of the four month hold period applicable to the Warrants, the twenty-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX, or such other exchange on which the Shares may be listed, is greater than $0.60, the Company may deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

As soon as reasonably practicable after the closing, the Company will take reasonable commercial steps to prepare and file with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada in which the Special Warrants are sold and obtain a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”), qualifying the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon exercise of the Special Warrants.

Each Special Warrant will be automatically exercised, without the payment of any additional consideration, into a Share and a Warrant on the date (the “Qualification Date”) that is the earlier of (i) four (4) months and a day following Closing, and (ii) the 3rd business day after a receipt is issued for the Final Prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon the exercise of the Special Warrants. For greater certainty, except with the consent of the Company (such consent not to be unreasonably withheld), no Special Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof prior to the Qualification Date.