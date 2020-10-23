 

Enento Group will publish January-September Interim Report 2020 on 6 November 2020

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 23 OCTOBER 2020 AT 1.45 P.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish January-September Interim Report 2020 on 6 November 2020

Enento Group Plc will publish its Interim Report 1.1. – 30.9.2020 on Friday, 6 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EET. The Interim Report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the third quarter 2020.

Date and time: Friday, 6 November 2020 at 2.00 p.m. EET

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2020_1106_q3/

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States, LA: +1 323-794-2095
The conference ID code: 436813

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.



