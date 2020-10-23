Director/PDMR Shareholding
Stagecoach Group plc
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
The Company was today notified that on 23 October 2020 Ray O’Toole, Chairman, purchased ordinary shares of 125/228th pence in the Company pursuant to an ongoing trading agreement. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ray O’Toole
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares pursuant to ongoing trading agreement.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Ordinary Shares
|GBP 0.418085
|3,000
|d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 3,000
GBP 0.418085
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-10-23
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
For further information, please contact:
Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com
Mike Vaux, Company Secretary
01738 442111
23 October 2020
