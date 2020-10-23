PGS ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade
Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS has on October 23, 2020 bought 105 000 shares in PGS at a price of NOK 2.833 per share. Following the transaction, Rune Olav Pedersen owns 228 617 shares in PGS.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
