 

Condor Hospitality Schedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the “Company”), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, today announced that it has set December 15, 2010 as the date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at a time and location to be determined and specified in the Company’s proxy statement related to the 2020 Annual Meeting. November 5, 2020 has been set as the record date for shareholders of the Company entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement.

The Company has set a new deadline for the receipt of any shareholder proposals submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting because the 2020 Annual Meeting is more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2019 annual meeting . In order to be considered timely, any such proposals must be submitted in writing and received by the Company at its principal executive office, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., 1800 West Pasewalk Avenue, Suite 120, Norfolk, NE 68701, no later than November 2, 2020. Any proposal submitted after the above deadline will not be considered timely and will be excluded from the Company’s proxy materials. Any such shareholder proposals must also comply with rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding the inclusion of shareholder proposals in proxy materials, and the Company may omit from its proxy materials any shareholder proposal that does not comply with the SEC’s rules at the time such proposal is received by the Company.

The Company’s bylaws also set forth certain procedures which shareholders must follow, including providing timely notice, in order to present any shareholder proposal, including the nomination of directors, directly at the 2020 Annual Meeting, but not submitted for inclusion in the proxy statement. To be timely for the 2020 Annual Meeting, notice must be received by the Secretary of the Company at its principal executive offices set forth above no later than November 2, 2020, which is the tenth day following the day on which public disclosure of the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting was made. Any such proposal or nomination must set forth the information specified in, and comply with all other requirements of, the Company’s bylaws in order to be brought before the 2020 Annual Meeting.

