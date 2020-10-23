 

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe’s Interim Report for January-September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Formpipe’s  Interim Report for January-September 2020 will be published on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 08:45 CET.

The same day at 10:00 CET; analysts, investors, media and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Formpipe’s CEO, Christian Sundin will comment on the published report and answer questions.

How to participate in the webcast?

Use this link to participate in the webcast.

For more information, contact:

Christian Sundin, CEO of Formpipe, +46 705-67 73 85

 

__________________________________________________________

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment


Disclaimer

