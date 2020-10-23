WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
23 October 2020
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short Securities and the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (together the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Consolidations.
The time and date that the Consolidations will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.
The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class to be consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) and the Principal Amount for the Consolidated Securities of each class will be as follows:
|Class
|LSE exchange code
|Specified Number
|Principal Amount
|WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|VIXL
|52783
|US$10.5566
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|3NGL
|50680
|US$10.136
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
|QQQS
|609
|US$12.18
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|3BRS
|570
|US$11.4
Payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020.
Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which will become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com
Annex 1
EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Consolidations
|Class
|Exchange
|Exchange Ticker
|Existing ISIN
|Existing SEDOL
|Existing WKN
|New ISIN
|New SEDOL
|New WKN
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|London Stock Exchange
|VIXL
|IE00BYTYHQ58
|BYY8LN7
|A2BCZ0
|IE00BLRPRH06
|BKSB1Y5
|A3GL7G
|London Stock Exchange
|VILX
|IE00BYTYHQ58
|BYY8QD2
|A2BCZ0
|IE00BLRPRH06
|BKSB297
|A3GL7G
|Borsa Italiana
|VIXL
|IE00BYTYHQ58
|BYV7N31
|A2BCZ0
|IE00BLRPRH06
|BKSB231
|A3GL7G
|Xetra
|VIXL
|DE000A2BGQ13
|BYY8QQ5
|A2BGQ1
|No change
|No change
|No change
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|London Stock Exchange
|3NGL
|IE00B8VC8061
|B8VC806
|A1VBKN
|IE00BLRPRG98
|BKSB1X4
|A3GL7C
|London Stock Exchange
|3LNG
|IE00B8VC8061
|B91ZSM4
|A1VBKN
|IE00BLRPRG98
|BKSB286
|A3GL7C
|Borsa Italiana
|3NGL
|IE00B8VC8061
|BD3CT84
|A1VBKN
|IE00BLRPRG98
|BKSB220
|A3GL7C
|Xetra
|NGXL
|DE000A133ZU4
|BSJCND6
|A133ZU
|No change
|No change
|No change
|
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
|London Stock Exchange
|QQQS
|IE00B8VZVH32
|B8VZVH3
|A1VBKJ
|IE00BLRPRJ20
|BKSB1Z6
|A3GL7D
|London Stock Exchange
|LQQS
|IE00B8VZVH32
|B8116S7
|A1VBKJ
|IE00BLRPRJ20
|BNHR4L3
|A3GL7D
|Borsa Italiana
|QQQS
|IE00B8VZVH32
|BD3CSX2
|A1VBKJ
|IE00BLRPRJ20
|BKSB242
|A3GL7D
|Xetra
|3QSS
|DE000A133ZR0
|BSJCNB4
|A133ZR
|No change
|No change
|No change
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|London Stock Exchange
|3BRS
|IE00BYTYHR65
|BDB6P24
|A2AU3Y
|IE00BLRPRK35
|BKSB208
|A3GL7F
|London Stock Exchange
|3BSR
|IE00BYTYHR65
|BYY8QC1
|A2AU3Y
|IE00BLRPRK35
|BKSB2B9
|A3GL7F
|Borsa Italiana
|3BRS
|IE00BYTYHR65
|BYV7N64
|A2AU3Y
|IE00BLRPRK35
|BKSB253
|A3GL7F
|Xetra
|3BFS
|DE000A2BGQ05
|BYY8QP4
|A2AU3Y
|No change
|No change
|No change
