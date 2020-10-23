WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short Securities and the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (together the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Consolidations.

The time and date that the Consolidations will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class to be consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) and the Principal Amount for the Consolidated Securities of each class will be as follows:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number Principal Amount WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged VIXL 52783 US$10.5566 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 3NGL 50680 US$10.136 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short QQQS 609 US$12.18 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3BRS 570 US$11.4

Payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which will become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Consolidations