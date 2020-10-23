 

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
23 October 2020                                                

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities, the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short Securities and the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (together the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Consolidations.

The time and date that the Consolidations will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Affected Securities of the relevant class to be consolidated into one security of that class pursuant to the Consolidations) and the Principal Amount for the Consolidated Securities of each class will be as follows:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number Principal Amount
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged VIXL 52783 US$10.5566
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 3NGL 50680 US$10.136
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short QQQS 609 US$12.18
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 3BRS 570 US$11.4

Payments in respect of redemptions of any fractions arising out of the Consolidations are expected to be made by Monday 23 November 2020.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Consolidated Securities of each class which will become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Consolidations

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Existing ISIN Existing SEDOL Existing WKN New ISIN New SEDOL New WKN
 

 

WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged 		London Stock Exchange VIXL IE00BYTYHQ58 BYY8LN7 A2BCZ0 IE00BLRPRH06 BKSB1Y5 A3GL7G
London Stock Exchange VILX IE00BYTYHQ58 BYY8QD2 A2BCZ0 IE00BLRPRH06 BKSB297 A3GL7G
Borsa Italiana VIXL IE00BYTYHQ58 BYV7N31 A2BCZ0 IE00BLRPRH06 BKSB231 A3GL7G
Xetra VIXL DE000A2BGQ13 BYY8QQ5 A2BGQ1 No change No change No change
 

 

 

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged 		London Stock Exchange 3NGL IE00B8VC8061 B8VC806 A1VBKN IE00BLRPRG98 BKSB1X4 A3GL7C
London Stock Exchange 3LNG IE00B8VC8061 B91ZSM4 A1VBKN IE00BLRPRG98 BKSB286 A3GL7C
Borsa Italiana 3NGL IE00B8VC8061 BD3CT84 A1VBKN IE00BLRPRG98 BKSB220 A3GL7C
Xetra NGXL DE000A133ZU4 BSJCND6 A133ZU No change No change No change
 

 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short 		London Stock Exchange QQQS IE00B8VZVH32 B8VZVH3 A1VBKJ IE00BLRPRJ20 BKSB1Z6 A3GL7D
London Stock Exchange LQQS IE00B8VZVH32 B8116S7 A1VBKJ IE00BLRPRJ20 BNHR4L3 A3GL7D
Borsa Italiana QQQS IE00B8VZVH32 BD3CSX2 A1VBKJ IE00BLRPRJ20 BKSB242 A3GL7D
Xetra 3QSS DE000A133ZR0 BSJCNB4 A133ZR No change No change No change
 

 

 

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 		London Stock Exchange 3BRS IE00BYTYHR65 BDB6P24 A2AU3Y IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB208 A3GL7F
London Stock Exchange 3BSR IE00BYTYHR65 BYY8QC1 A2AU3Y IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB2B9 A3GL7F
Borsa Italiana 3BRS IE00BYTYHR65 BYV7N64 A2AU3Y IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB253 A3GL7F
Xetra 3BFS DE000A2BGQ05 BYY8QP4 A2AU3Y No change No change No change

