 

Archrock Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The call will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its third quarter 2020 earnings report prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the United States and Canada, or 1-201-689-8560 for international calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock’s website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 for international calls. The access code is 13711248.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

