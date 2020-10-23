PGS ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade
Lars Mysen, General Counsel of PGS has on October 23, 2020 bought 40 000 shares in PGS at a price of NOK 2.74 per share. Following the transaction, Lars Mysen owns 76 000 shares in PGS.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
