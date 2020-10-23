 

MATEON ADVISOR DR. SUHAS KSHIRSAGAR WILL PRESENT AT DELHI UNIVERSITY ON ARTISHIELD FOR IMPROVING SYMPTOMS FOR COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   
  • Dr. Kshirsagar will speak on ARTIShield at Delhi University on Oct 28, 2020 in his talk titled “Ayurveda concepts of Pandemic and Immunity”
  • Dr. Kshirsagar is advisor to Mateon on its Ayurvedic product ARTIShield in a global clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MATN) announced Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, B.A.M.S, M.D. (Ayurveda), a worldwide renowned ayurvedic expert, as an advisor for Mateon’s Ayurvedic product ARTIShield in a global clinical trial for COVID-19. On Oct 28, 2020 he will present at the Delhi University forum “Advancement in Biological Sciences and Career Opportunities” on the status of the company’s global, multi-site, 2-arm control study of Dvipaantara Damanaka which has the pharmacopoeia name equated with Artemisia Absinthium. Artemisia is found throughout the hilly regions of India, ascending to an altitude of 3600 m in the Western Himalayas and to 2400 m in Sikkim and Khasi hills.

Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar BAMS, MD is a classically trained Ayurvedic Physician with over 30 years of clinical experience. He has worked extensively in the field of Ayurveda & Integrative Medicine and has designed several nutraceutical products with over $100 million in sales. He is the director of the Ayurvedic Healing and Integrative Wellness Clinic, and the author of The Hot Belly Diet and Change Your Schedule, Change Your Life. He has over 30 years of clinical experience, and is an acclaimed motivational speaker, a clinician, and a wellness educator. He has been instrumental in starting many Ayurvedic schools, designing curriculum, and training healthcare professionals. He has been featured on numerous radio & television shows, including the Dr. Oz show. He holds a B.A. in Ayurvedic medicine and completed a three-year residency as an M.D. (doctorate in Ayurvedic internal medicine) with a gold medal at the prestigious Pune University. He is an advisor and consultant at the Chopra Center and a faculty member at several Ayurvedic institutions.

ARTIShield is an ethnobiology drug approved for manufacture and marketing by the Ministry of AYUSH (India), for the treatment of flu-like symptoms including fever and inflammation. The clinical study expands the company’s in-vitro testing of the formulation, which showed activity better than remdesivir. The product, in co-development with its partner Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd., is designed to be a readily available and cost-effective agent to combat COVID-19, with Windlas providing the capability to manufacture the doses necessary to support this endeavor.

Seite 1 von 4
Mateon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Spirit Airlines Unveils All-New Free Spirit Loyalty Program with the Fastest Way to Earn Rewards ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
MATEON’S PHASE 2 GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101/ TGF-β INHIBITOR AGAINST COVID-19 CLEARED FOR PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN ARGENTINA.
14.10.20
MATEON TO PARTICIPATE IN MERIDIAN CLINICAL TRIALS SUMMIT
12.10.20
MATEON TO PARTICIPATE IN BIO INVESTOR FORUM DIGITAL
07.10.20
MATEON ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN ARTI-19: A MULTICENTER INTERVENTIONAL STUDY OF ARTISHIELD AGAINST COVID-19
05.10.20
MATEON THERAPEUTICS TO INITIATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF ARTISHIELD.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
59
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme