MATEON ADVISOR DR. SUHAS KSHIRSAGAR WILL PRESENT AT DELHI UNIVERSITY ON ARTISHIELD FOR IMPROVING SYMPTOMS FOR COVID-19

Dr. Kshirsagar will speak on ARTIShield at Delhi University on Oct 28, 2020 in his talk titled “Ayurveda concepts of Pandemic and Immunity”

Dr. Kshirsagar is advisor to Mateon on its Ayurvedic product ARTIShield in a global clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MATN) announced Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar, B.A.M.S, M.D. (Ayurveda), a worldwide renowned ayurvedic expert, as an advisor for Mateon’s Ayurvedic product ARTIShield in a global clinical trial for COVID-19. On Oct 28, 2020 he will present at the Delhi University forum “Advancement in Biological Sciences and Career Opportunities” on the status of the company’s global, multi-site, 2-arm control study of Dvipaantara Damanaka which has the pharmacopoeia name equated with Artemisia Absinthium. Artemisia is found throughout the hilly regions of India, ascending to an altitude of 3600 m in the Western Himalayas and to 2400 m in Sikkim and Khasi hills.

Dr. Suhas Kshirsagar BAMS, MD is a classically trained Ayurvedic Physician with over 30 years of clinical experience. He has worked extensively in the field of Ayurveda & Integrative Medicine and has designed several nutraceutical products with over $100 million in sales. He is the director of the Ayurvedic Healing and Integrative Wellness Clinic, and the author of The Hot Belly Diet and Change Your Schedule, Change Your Life. He has over 30 years of clinical experience, and is an acclaimed motivational speaker, a clinician, and a wellness educator. He has been instrumental in starting many Ayurvedic schools, designing curriculum, and training healthcare professionals. He has been featured on numerous radio & television shows, including the Dr. Oz show. He holds a B.A. in Ayurvedic medicine and completed a three-year residency as an M.D. (doctorate in Ayurvedic internal medicine) with a gold medal at the prestigious Pune University. He is an advisor and consultant at the Chopra Center and a faculty member at several Ayurvedic institutions.

ARTIShield is an ethnobiology drug approved for manufacture and marketing by the Ministry of AYUSH (India), for the treatment of flu-like symptoms including fever and inflammation. The clinical study expands the company’s in-vitro testing of the formulation, which showed activity better than remdesivir. The product, in co-development with its partner Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd., is designed to be a readily available and cost-effective agent to combat COVID-19, with Windlas providing the capability to manufacture the doses necessary to support this endeavor.