ADVANZ Pharma Corp. Limited ("ADVANZ" or the "Company") - Formal Sale Process

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE AND ACCORDINGLY THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER MIGHT BE MADE

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION/

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVANZ announces that it has received preliminary approaches from, and is in initial discussions with, third parties who have indicated that they are interested in acquiring some or all of the shares in ADVANZ.

These discussions are at a very preliminary stage and no formal offers have been put forward.

The board of directors (the "Board") believes in the strong prospects of the Company and the progress that has been made in executing its strategy. However, in light of the interest received, it is also of the view that it would be in the best interests of all shareholders to explore the Company's strategic options and engage in further discussions with third parties. Therefore the Company announces that it has commenced a process to evaluate these approaches from third parties and notes that, in line with regulatory requirements in the UK, discussions relating to any sale of the Company as a whole or in part will be conducted under the framework of a "formal sale process" in accordance with the Code.

The Board has appointed Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") as its financial adviser.

Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that any offers will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer, and thus whether any offer will be completed.

The Formal Sale Process

Parties with a potential interest in making an offer should contact Jefferies (contact details as set out below) no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 30 October 2020.

Any interested party will be required to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with the Company on terms satisfactory to the Board, before being permitted to participate in the process. Such terms are expected to include a waiver of any rights any interested party may have pursuant to Rule 21.3 of the Code (Equality of information to competing offerors) until the earlier of (a) the announcement by a third party of a firm intention to make an offer; or (b) the conclusion of the offer period.