Eagle Life Parent Company American Equity Ranks in J.D. Power’s Top 3 for Customer Satisfaction

The overall satisfaction industry average index score for annuity providers was 778 (on a 1,000-point scale). American Equity earned a score of 801, a 14-point uptick from last year, and one-point shy of the top score where there was a tie for first. Overall, all touch points led to overall good customer experience.

As a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, Eagle Life Insurance Company is proud to share that American Equity earned a third-place distinction for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. The carrier’s satisfaction index score outpaced the annuity industry average. Last year, American Equity ranked 4 th in J.D. Power’s first “Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking” in the annuity provider category for the U.S. Life Insurance Study.

“American Equity was founded on the idea of great people providing great service,” said American Equity chief executive officer Anant Bhalla. “Our focus on this value has not wavered over the last 25 years in the annuity market. We are excited to see J.D. Power shine a light on this vital industry metric, and we are proud of our consistent performance here.”

To measure customer satisfaction, critical-to-customer experience factors are examined using an index model. The model identifies the dominant factors that impact customer satisfaction and behavior and provides a benchmark of excellence for each. The U.S. Life Insurance Study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in five factors (in alphabetical order): communication; interaction; price; product offerings; and statements.

About Eagle Life

Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

