 

Eagle Life Parent Company American Equity Ranks in J.D. Power’s Top 3 for Customer Satisfaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 13:15  |  33   |   |   

As a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, Eagle Life Insurance Company is proud to share that American Equity earned a third-place distinction for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. The carrier’s satisfaction index score outpaced the annuity industry average. Last year, American Equity ranked 4th in J.D. Power’s first “Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking” in the annuity provider category for the U.S. Life Insurance Study.

The overall satisfaction industry average index score for annuity providers was 778 (on a 1,000-point scale). American Equity earned a score of 801, a 14-point uptick from last year, and one-point shy of the top score where there was a tie for first. Overall, all touch points led to overall good customer experience.

“American Equity was founded on the idea of great people providing great service,” said American Equity chief executive officer Anant Bhalla. “Our focus on this value has not wavered over the last 25 years in the annuity market. We are excited to see J.D. Power shine a light on this vital industry metric, and we are proud of our consistent performance here.”

To measure customer satisfaction, critical-to-customer experience factors are examined using an index model. The model identifies the dominant factors that impact customer satisfaction and behavior and provides a benchmark of excellence for each. The U.S. Life Insurance Study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in five factors (in alphabetical order): communication; interaction; price; product offerings; and statements.

About Eagle Life

Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Nexstar Media Group Announces Strategic Operational Realignment to Leverage Value of Proprietary ...
VXRT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Vaxart, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K of ...
DMS Identifies Ecommerce Growth Trends for Advertisers Ahead Of Holiday Season
Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
American Equity Ranks in J.D. Power’s Top 3 for Customer Satisfaction
18.10.20
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL 2.0 Value-Creation Strategy
01.10.20
American Equity Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal
29.09.20
American Equity Names Graham Day to lead Eagle Life
28.09.20
American Equity, Varde Partners and Agam Capital Management Announce Strategic Partnership