 

DGAP-News CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Preclinical Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.10.2020, 13:15  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Study
23.10.2020 / 13:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Strong induction of antibody and T cell responses in animal models

- Protection of the lung, reduction of viral load in nose and throat in challenge studies

- Favorable safety profile with no evidence of vaccine-enhanced disease


TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - October 23, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced data from preclinical studies of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, in mice and hamsters. The vaccine candidate elicited balanced humoral and cellular immune responses, featuring high antibody titers and very good T cell activation. In addition to the positive immune response, the vaccine candidate induced favorable Th1 cytokine levels. Furthermore, CVnCoV efficiently protected hamsters against a live SARS-CoV-2 viral challenge without evidence of vaccine-induced disease enhancement. The full manuscript of the preclinical data is available on the pre-print server bioRxiv and was submitted for potential publication in a peer-reviewed journal. This vaccine candidate is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trial. Interim Phase 1 data is expected to be announced shortly.

CVnCoV demonstrated dose-dependent activation of the humoral immune system in mice at doses of 0.25, 1 and 4µg. Strong IgG1 and IgG2a binding antibody titers were observed at all doses and translated efficiently into neutralizing antibodies that were detected even at the lowest dose. Neutralizing antibodies started to develop 3 weeks after the first vaccination and strongly increased after the second vaccination.

