 

Hexagon Composites ASA Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 13:16  |  37   |   |   

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 13 November 2020 at 13:00 CET at the company’s offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting with attendance/proxy and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting.


Due to COVID-19, and to ensure accomplishment of the Extraordinary General Meeting in case of new restrictions and guidelines for gathering of people, it is highly recommended to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by;

a) voting electronically in advance prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting, or

b)  participate by proxy, with or without voting instructions.


All documents regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting are available at: https://hexagongroup.com/extraordinary-general-meeting/


Contacts:
 David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
 Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Attachment


Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Spirit Airlines Unveils All-New Free Spirit Loyalty Program with the Fastest Way to Earn Rewards ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:17 Uhr
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
21.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
20.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
15.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
08.10.20
Brennstoffzellen für Trucks: 5 starke Teams, die Ballard und PowerCell schlagen wollen
08.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Written Resolution
01.10.20
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:17 Uhr
578
Hexagon - Spezialist für Gasspeicher