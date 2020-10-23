Weather Forecasting Services Market worth $2.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry (Aviation, Agriculture, Marine, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Retail, Media), Forecasting Type (Nowcast, Short, Medium, Long), Purpose, Organization Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Weather Forecasting Services Market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing safety concerns in end-use industries and a rise in climate change patterns resulting in uncertainties related to rainfall.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218398014

The energy & utility segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Typically includes aviation, transport & logistics, media, insurance, retail, construction & mining, marine, agriculture, energy & utilities, and oil & gas, among others, are considered in the weather forecasting services market. The energy & utilities is estimated to be account for the largest share in the weather forecasting services market. Weather forecasting services play a crucial role in designing the optimal offshore wind turbine capacity, depending on climatic conditions. High dependence on weather conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the renewable energy sector, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the energy & utilities segment during the forecast period.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the organization size, the weather forecasting services market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises. the small and medium-sized enterprises is estimated to growth at a highest CAGR in the weather forecasting services market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the benefits of implementing weather forecasting solutions is expected to boost their adoption among SMEs during the forecast period.