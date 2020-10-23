OFG Bancorp Reports 3Q20 Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG), the financial holding company for Oriental Bank, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We had a strong third quarter performance in our core business. This was due to an improved macro-economic environment in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands coupled with our being resilient, agile, and more than ready to service the changing needs of our customers and communities.

“The macro-economic environment benefited from reduced Covid-19 related government restrictions on economic activity, combined with growing liquidity from the federal stimulus programs Puerto Rico is receiving following 2017’s Hurricane Maria, the early 2020 earthquakes, and now the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our success was driven by staying close to our customers and the communities we serve, providing the financial solutions they need as we enter what appears to be a nascent and potentially expanding recovery.

“Customer accounts grew, and digital migration expanded. Deposit gathering and loan production were robust. Credit quality continued to be under control. Operating efficiency improved, and the Scotiabank integration is proceeding on schedule.

“Return on average assets increased to 1.11%, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity expanded to 12.23%, and tangible book value, at $16.51 per share, continued to grow.

“Tremendous thanks go to our hardworking team who continues to put Oriental and its customers first throughout these challenging times.”

3Q20 Highlights1

Increased Earnings: EPS diluted of $0.50 increased 28% compared to $0.39 in 2Q20 and 355% compared to $0.11 in 3Q19. Total core revenues were $127.0 million versus $128.2 million in 2Q20 and $99.3 million in 3Q19. Net interest margin was 4.30% compared to 4.78% in 2Q20. The effective tax rate was 18.7% based on a higher than originally anticipated proportion of exempt income.

EPS diluted of $0.50 increased 28% compared to $0.39 in 2Q20 and 355% compared to $0.11 in 3Q19. Total core revenues were $127.0 million versus $128.2 million in 2Q20 and $99.3 million in 3Q19. Net interest margin was 4.30% compared to 4.78% in 2Q20. The effective tax rate was 18.7% based on a higher than originally anticipated proportion of exempt income. Lower Provision: Provision for credit losses fell 23% to $13.7 million from $17.7 million in 2Q20 and 69% from $43.8 million in 3Q19. Credit quality also reflected reduced deferrals (2.0% of total loans compared to 30.0%), $5.2 million in lower net charge offs, and increases in the total delinquency and non-performing loan rates of 11 bps and 52 bps, respectively, for non-PCD loans, from 2Q20.

Provision for credit losses fell 23% to $13.7 million from $17.7 million in 2Q20 and 69% from $43.8 million in 3Q19. Credit quality also reflected reduced deferrals (2.0% of total loans compared to 30.0%), $5.2 million in lower net charge offs, and increases in the total delinquency and non-performing loan rates of 11 bps and 52 bps, respectively, for non-PCD loans, from 2Q20. Expense Reduction: Non-interest expenses of $83.4 million fell more than 2% or $2.0 million compared to $85.5 million in 2Q20, with the efficiency ratio improving 101 bps to 65.7%. Excluding merger and Covid-19 related costs, the adjusted efficiency ratio improved 369 bps to 62.2% from 2Q20, as increased operating leverage from the Scotiabank acquisition began to kick in.

Non-interest expenses of $83.4 million fell more than 2% or $2.0 million compared to $85.5 million in 2Q20, with the efficiency ratio improving 101 bps to 65.7%. Excluding merger and Covid-19 related costs, the adjusted efficiency ratio improved 369 bps to 62.2% from 2Q20, as increased operating leverage from the Scotiabank acquisition began to kick in. Deposit and Cash Growth: Customer deposits grew $212.6 million to $8.5 billion on September 30, 2020 from June 30, 2020. Due to the increased deposits as well as repayments of loans and securities, cash increased $383.0 million, to $2.3 billion. As a result, total assets grew $83.6 million to $10.0 billion, which OFG does not anticipate exceeding on December 31, 2020.

Customer deposits grew $212.6 million to $8.5 billion on September 30, 2020 from June 30, 2020. Due to the increased deposits as well as repayments of loans and securities, cash increased $383.0 million, to $2.3 billion. As a result, total assets grew $83.6 million to $10.0 billion, which OFG does not anticipate exceeding on December 31, 2020. Strong Production: Loan production totaled $457.8 million compared to $506.0 million in 2Q20. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, production increased $227.8 million, driven by commercial, auto, mortgage and consumer lending. Net loans were $6.6 billion on September 30, 2020 compared to $6.7 billion on June 30, 2020.

Loan production totaled $457.8 million compared to $506.0 million in 2Q20. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, production increased $227.8 million, driven by commercial, auto, mortgage and consumer lending. Net loans were $6.6 billion on September 30, 2020 compared to $6.7 billion on June 30, 2020. Capital Building: Tangible book value per share expanded 3% or $0.50 to $16.51 compared to 2Q20. All regulatory capital ratios continued to be significantly above requirements for a well-capitalized institution. The CET1 ratio was 12.55% on September 30, 2020 compared to 12.03% on June 30, 2020 and 17.98% on September 30, 2019, the quarter before the Scotiabank acquisition.

Conference Call