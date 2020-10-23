NexTech’s Virtual Events Platform to Host UNESCO’s High Level Futures Literacy Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has chosen InfernoAR for its “High-Level Futures Literacy Summit” which will be held from December 8-12, 2020.



Riel Miller, Head of Futures Literacy at UNESCO, Paris, explained: “When the decision was made to hold a High-Level Futures Literacy Summit in December 2019, we thought it would be a conventional, face-to-face event in Paris at UNESCO Headquarters. Then the pandemic shock opened up an entirely new set of possibilities and we started to look for a digital platform that could accommodate a major event with participation from around the world. We also decided to push the envelope on the ‘user-experience’. We thought what better moment to be innovative, to not just treat the virtual event as if it were a substitute for physical presence. We chose NexTech’s InfernoAR because it has the flexibility and scalability needed to accommodate many different dimensions of our High-Level Futures Literacy Summit, including interactive booths from around the world, multiple broadcast stages, and participant interaction.”

The “High-Level Futures Literacy Summit” is an innovative five-day event, open to the public, that will leverage the power of virtual gatherings to showcase Futures Literacy activities from around the world. Today, thanks to the capabilities of digital platforms like InfernoAR, it is possible to democratize access, enabling anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection to be part of a global event.

UNESCO’s High Level Futures Literacy Summit is taking full advantage of the potential of virtual gatherings and NexTech’s AR technology to provide a stage for some 80 ‘booths’ (from Dec. 8 to 12), six hours of plenary ‘futures conversations’ with world leaders (on Dec. 8 and 9), and 72 hours of Futures Literacy activities (Dec. 10 to 12). Summit participants will be able to interact with specially trained guides and booth hosts to gain a better understanding of Futures Literacy and why it is an essential competency for the 21st Century.