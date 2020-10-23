 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321

23.10.2020, 13:32   
Series  RIKB 25 0612 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  10/28/2020 10/28/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  4,350 1,629
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  123.358 / 2.570 127.622 / 0.670
Total Number of Bids Received  11 16
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  4,950 1,829
Total Number of Successful Bids  9 15
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  9 15
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  123.358 / 2.570 127.622 / 0.670
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  123.560 / 2.530 128.655 / 0.595
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  123.358 / 2.570 127.622 / 0.670
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  123.447 / 2.550 127.967 / 0.645
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  123.560 / 2.530 128.655 / 0.595
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  123.259 / 2.590 127.485 / 0.680
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  123.427 / 2.560 127.915 / 0.649
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.14 1.12

