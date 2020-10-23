× Artikel versenden

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321

Series RIKB 25 0612RIKS 33 0321Settlement Date 10/28/202010/28/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,3501,629All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 123.358/2.570127.622/0.670Total Number of Bids Received 1116Total Amount of All Bids Received …





