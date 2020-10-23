OMER, Israel, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS) , a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced it was informed by ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC) Medigus’ subsidiary (50.1%) and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized visual solutions and supplementary technologies, about the success of its micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD in NASA’s third Robotic Refueling Mission (RRM3) , which was officially used in-orbit on October 19 th -22 st , 2020.

The micro camera serves as the borescope camera on NASA’s Visual Inspection Poseable Invertebrate Robot 2 (VIPIR2), a robotic, multi-capability inspection tool, which was launched to the International Space Station on December 5, 2018. Custom-developed for NASA between 2015 and 2016, micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD features one module consisting of HD camera and illumination.

NASA’s RRM3 builds on the first two phases of International Space Station technology demonstrations that tested tools, technologies, and techniques to refuel and repair satellites in orbit. The second phase of the Robotic Refueling Mission utilized micro ScoutCam 1.2, the first generation of the company’s minuscule video camera.

“We are thrilled that micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD was a success in NASA’s RRM3 mission," said Yaron Silberman, Chief Executive Officer of ScoutCam. “We strive to provide our customers with cutting-edge, custom technologies, and are pleased with our second success with NASA, as tools like micro ScoutCam 8.0 could be used to aid in the replenishment of vital supplies in space. We are especially proud that the continued collaboration is the result of an official global tender bid with the United States Government, where ScoutCam’s technology was selected over that of other companies."

“During the test phase, micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD outperformed its already successful first-generation predecessor,” said Professor Benad Goldwasser, ScoutCam’s Chairman of the Board. “The improvement showcased ScoutCam’s ability to evolve with our changing technologies and provide our customers with the solution they need to further their goals. We are extremely pleased with the outcome and the partnership overall.”