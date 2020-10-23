 

Sabanc? and Skoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Adana, Turkey (ots/PRNewswire) - ExSa, a subsidiary of Sabanc? Holding, and PPF
IndustryCo (an affiliate of Skoda Transportation) completed all official
processes for acquisition of Temsa Transportation Vehicles. TEMSA, which has
been serving the Turkish industry for over 50 years, is back on track to make
new investments. TEMSA operates in the most competitive European markets, such
as France, Germany, Italy and England, with over 12 thousand vehicles and it
will continue to expand its presence in the region in the upcoming period.

Following the final approvals issued by the related local and foreign
authorities, Sabanc? Holding, and PPF Group which is the controlling shareholder
of Skoda Transportation, took over the management of TEMSA. TEMSA, an
organization that has been in the Turkish Industry for over 50 years, will
become an active actor of the Turkish economy once again with its new
organizational structure through the partnership established by Exsa Export
Sanayi Mamulleri Sat?s ve Arast?rma A.S., a subsidiary of Sabanc? Holding, and
PPF IndustryCo. B.V. (PPF), a member of PPF Group.

So far, TEMSA has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to 66 different countries
and its growth in Europe is to continue in the upcoming period. Having an
extensive network of dealers and service organization in Europe, particularly in
France, Germany, Italy and England, TEMSA is recognized as one the key players
in the region; leveraging the knowledge and international power of Sabanc? - PPF
(Skoda) partnership, it will increase Temsa's strength even more and reinforce
its position in the market and its segments of operation.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH INNOVATION DRIVEN GROWTH STRATEGY

Sabanc? Holding's CEO Cenk Alper noted that the automotive sector is currently
the most challenging global scene of technological competition and continued:
"In such an environment, we believe that TEMSA will make a difference not only
with its high-quality production skills but also with its innovation driven
growth strategy. TEMSA, a company that has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to
66 different countries so far, is successful in the foreign markets and we
believe that together with Skoda Transportation will be capable to utilize its
potential. We see electric transportation solutions as the future of public
transportation and TEMSA will become one of the iconic companies of the upcoming
period by making new investments in this field. We will leverage the
technological know-how of our partner Skoda Transportation in this segment and
we will join forces to offer new business opportunities to TEMSA".

Investment Director of PPF Group, Ladislav Chvátal also appreciated the
