Sabanc? and Skoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA

Adana, Turkey (ots/PRNewswire) - ExSa, a subsidiary of Sabanc? Holding, and PPF

IndustryCo (an affiliate of Skoda Transportation) completed all official

processes for acquisition of Temsa Transportation Vehicles. TEMSA, which has

been serving the Turkish industry for over 50 years, is back on track to make

new investments. TEMSA operates in the most competitive European markets, such

as France, Germany, Italy and England, with over 12 thousand vehicles and it

will continue to expand its presence in the region in the upcoming period.



Following the final approvals issued by the related local and foreign

authorities, Sabanc? Holding, and PPF Group which is the controlling shareholder

of Skoda Transportation, took over the management of TEMSA. TEMSA, an

organization that has been in the Turkish Industry for over 50 years, will

become an active actor of the Turkish economy once again with its new

organizational structure through the partnership established by Exsa Export

Sanayi Mamulleri Sat?s ve Arast?rma A.S., a subsidiary of Sabanc? Holding, and

PPF IndustryCo. B.V. (PPF), a member of PPF Group.







So far, TEMSA has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to 66 different countriesand its growth in Europe is to continue in the upcoming period. Having anextensive network of dealers and service organization in Europe, particularly inFrance, Germany, Italy and England, TEMSA is recognized as one the key playersin the region; leveraging the knowledge and international power of Sabanc? - PPF(Skoda) partnership, it will increase Temsa's strength even more and reinforceits position in the market and its segments of operation.MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH INNOVATION DRIVEN GROWTH STRATEGYSabanc? Holding's CEO Cenk Alper noted that the automotive sector is currentlythe most challenging global scene of technological competition and continued:"In such an environment, we believe that TEMSA will make a difference not onlywith its high-quality production skills but also with its innovation drivengrowth strategy. TEMSA, a company that has exported over 12 thousand vehicles to66 different countries so far, is successful in the foreign markets and webelieve that together with Skoda Transportation will be capable to utilize itspotential. We see electric transportation solutions as the future of publictransportation and TEMSA will become one of the iconic companies of the upcomingperiod by making new investments in this field. We will leverage thetechnological know-how of our partner Skoda Transportation in this segment andwe will join forces to offer new business opportunities to TEMSA".Investment Director of PPF Group, Ladislav Chvátal also appreciated the